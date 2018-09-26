HIMOTE HOUSE Anime Series Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Bouncy's original comedy anime series, Himote House , has released a new trailer for its upcoming debut. Here is more information on the cast, staff and project itself.

The official Himote House YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming original comedy. The video is 1.03 minutes long and it introduces several of the key characters. The series will premiere on October 7th.



The networks transmitting the series are: TOKYO MX, BS 11 and J:COM. GYAO! is transmitting the comedy online.



Koutarou Ishidate is directing the comedy and doing series composition, booota provides the character design, Junichi Inoue produces the music and Mikinori Suzuki directs the animation.



The voice cast is the following:

Tae Hongou as Aya Suzaki

Kokoro Himote as Satomi Akesaka

Kinami Himote as Suzuko Mimori

Tokiyo Himote as Kaori Mizuhashi

Minamo Arai as Sumire Uesaka

Enishi as Asuka Nishi



The opening theme is I want to move by Hamutori Hayate Resident and it will release a CD on October 18 exclusively on Amazon. No ending theme has been revealed.