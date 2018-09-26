HIMOTE HOUSE Anime Series Releases New Promotional Video
The official Himote House YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming original comedy. The video is 1.03 minutes long and it introduces several of the key characters. The series will premiere on October 7th.
Studio Bouncy's original comedy anime series, Himote House, has released a new trailer for its upcoming debut. Here is more information on the cast, staff and project itself.
The networks transmitting the series are: TOKYO MX, BS 11 and J:COM. GYAO! is transmitting the comedy online.
Koutarou Ishidate is directing the comedy and doing series composition, booota provides the character design, Junichi Inoue produces the music and Mikinori Suzuki directs the animation.
The voice cast is the following:
Tae Hongou as Aya Suzaki
Kokoro Himote as Satomi Akesaka
Kinami Himote as Suzuko Mimori
Tokiyo Himote as Kaori Mizuhashi
Minamo Arai as Sumire Uesaka
Enishi as Asuka Nishi
The opening theme is I want to move by Hamutori Hayate Resident and it will release a CD on October 18 exclusively on Amazon. No ending theme has been revealed.
The comedy anime centers on five girls and one cat all living as housemates in Nakano, Tokyo: the three Himote sisters (Tokiyo, Kinami, and Kokoro) whose family manages the "Himote House," Kokoro's classmates Tae and Minamo, and the cat Enishi. The girls live their daily lives trying to figure out ways to be popular, and they (and the cat) all possess a mysterious secret power...
