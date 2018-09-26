INGRESS ANIME Releases New Opening Theme And Preview

Studio Craftar's upcoming action mystery sci-fi anime, Ingress The Animation , has released a new Opening theme and preview for the first season. Check out the video.

The official +Ultra YouTube channel has uploaded the new opening theme of Ingress. The video is 2.40 minutes long and it also gives new previews of the first season.



The new opening theme is called Tessellate and is performed by alt-J. Joe Newman wrote/composed the song. Charlie Andrew did arrangements.



The networks broadcasting the anime are: Kansai, Tokai, TV West Japan, Hokkaido Bunka Broadcasting and BS Fuji. The music is done by kawai Heidihiro while the character design is up to Honda Yu.



Netflix will stream the first season on the anime's official release date of October 18.



Yuuhei Sakuragi is directing the series, Tomohiko Ishii is the sound director and Sou Akasaka/Souki Tsukishima are writing the script.

The voice cast is the following:

Yoshiki Nakajima as Makoto Minorikawa

Ren Ueda as Sarah Coppola

Shigeo Kiyama as Jack Norman

Aragaki Turuke as Christopher Brandt

Kosuke Toriumi as Liu Tianhua

Kentaro Tone as Kunikida Takanori

Keisuke Sasaki as Hank · Johnson