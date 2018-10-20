 INGRESS: Hit Japanese Video Game Youtuber, Kizuna A.I. Set To Make An Appearance On The Show!
The Ingress anime is about to get a very lively guest star in its series with Kizuna AI! Hit the jump to find out when she makes her guest debut!

Kizuna A.I. is a Youtuber with a huge fan following. Fans watch her as she plays her way through the latest and greatest in video games. Most recently, a video was released on her channel that featured a very unique but very logical guest; the artificial intelligence, ADA from the Ingress anime! The meeting between these two characters offered some fun and interesting banter; including ADA 'borrowing' Kizuna's body and striking a pose! It turns out that the entire exchange was a promotional video for the Ingress TV as the show would have a surprise guest of their own. Kizuna A.I.!



With ADA returning Kizuna's kindness with some of her own, fans will get the treat of seeing their favorite A.I. Youtuber given the anime treatment that she deserves. Expect her to make her appearance on Ingress in the 9th episode of the series as a guest star. Excited to see the episode or Kizuna on television? Episode 9 of Ingress premiers on December 12th! 
