ISEKAI QUARTET Crossover Anime Shares First Promotional Video

Studio PuYUKAI's upcoming comedy fantasy parody anime series, Isekai Quartet , has released its first promotional video in an Overlord version. Here is more on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute trailer for the upcoming crossover anime Isekai Quartet. The video is focused mainly on characters from Overlord, one of the Isekai series features in Isekai Quartet. The characters are in their Petit form, a chibi-like version.



The four franchises making up this new show are: Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Saga of Tanya the Evil. The characters in this new show will have a "super deformed" form.

Minoru Ashina is the director for the new project and he is writing the script as well. Minoru Takehara is the chief animation director and is in charge of the character design. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.