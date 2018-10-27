ISEKAI QUARTET Crossover Anime Shares First Promotional Video
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute trailer for the upcoming crossover anime Isekai Quartet. The video is focused mainly on characters from Overlord, one of the Isekai series features in Isekai Quartet. The characters are in their Petit form, a chibi-like version.
Studio PuYUKAI's upcoming comedy fantasy parody anime series, Isekai Quartet, has released its first promotional video in an Overlord version. Here is more on the series.
The four franchises making up this new show are: Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Saga of Tanya the Evil. The characters in this new show will have a "super deformed" form.
Minoru Ashina is the director for the new project and he is writing the script as well. Minoru Takehara is the chief animation director and is in charge of the character design. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.
The confirmed characters as of right now are: Emilia, Subaru Natsuki, Kazuma Satou, Momonga, Tanya Degurechaff, Aqua, Albedo and Viktoriya Ivanovna Serebryakova. These characters will be the main protagonists in the show, we don't know if the same voice actors will be attached. The video teases Rem and Ram in the end, they might have a role in the series. The show has a release date of April 2019 and is produced by Kadokawa.
