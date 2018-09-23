JIN-ROH: Netflix Announced A Release Date For The Hit Film

The hit live action adaption, Jin-Roh, has recently been announced by Netflix; that the series would be coming to the streaming service! Hit the jump for the date.

"In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas."

This is the Netflix described bio of the Korean film, Illang: The Wolf Brigade. The film is based on a Japanese anime film, Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade, created by Hiroyuki Okiura and Production I.G. The live action version of the film, since it was filmed in Korea with a Korean cast; actually changed the setting of the film from its original location, in Japan, to Korea.