JIN-ROH: Netflix Announced A Release Date For The Hit Film
"In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas." This is the Netflix described bio of the Korean film, Illang: The Wolf Brigade. The film is based on a Japanese anime film, Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade, created by Hiroyuki Okiura and Production I.G. The live action version of the film, since it was filmed in Korea with a Korean cast; actually changed the setting of the film from its original location, in Japan, to Korea.
The hit live action adaption, Jin-Roh, has recently been announced by Netflix; that the series would be coming to the streaming service! Hit the jump for the date.
In the Japanese story, the writer, Oshii (Patlabor, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence), tells the story of a Japan in civil unrest and a special forces unit that have to retrain their minds after witnessing the suicide bombing of a young girl. The live action adaption of the film released earlier this year, in July, and is set to be revealed on Netflix, in the US and Japan, on October 19th. Excited for the newest release to the service? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
