KAIJUU GIRLS KURO: ULTRA KAIJUU GIJINKA KEIKAKU Anime Film Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Yumeki Company's upcoming comedy fantasy anime film, Kaijuu Girls Kuro: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku, has released a new promotional video, here is the staff and more info on the sequel.

The official Tsuburaya Prod. YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming anime film, Kaijuu Girls Kuro: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku.



The video is 1.30 minute long and shows glimpses of the story or plot and shows off some of the classic comedy found in this franchise.



The film will be directed by Yasuaki Yamamoto, Ken Matsuyama is under series composition, Komagose designs the characters, Shosuke Katayama sings themes, and Pony Canyon produces the music. Yumeki Company is animating the project.



The opening theme has not been revealed yet. The ending theme is Sunny You by kaori Ishihara.



The anime series has two seasons out. The first one aired from September to December 2016 with a total of 12 episodes. The second season aired from January to March 2018 with a total of 12 episodes. Studio PuYUKAI animated both seasons.



Kaijuu Girls Kuro: Ultra Kaijuu Gijinka Keikaku has a release date of November 23, 2018.





