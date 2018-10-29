KEMONO FRIENDS 2 Anime Reveals Staff, Cast And Release Date

The official Kemono Friends website has shared the staff, cast and release date for its second season, appropriately titled, Kemono Friends 2. The sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.



The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.