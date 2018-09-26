KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Has Revealed New Voice Actors

Studio Yaoyorozu's upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemurikusa , has revealed its main voice acting cast. Here is more on the actors and the characters they will portray.

The official Yaoyorozu website has revealed the main cast for the upcoming anime series, Kemurikusa (TV). Their site includes descriptions on the characters but it hasn't shown official designs.



The three voce actresses revealed are:

and Tomomi Jiena Sumi as Rina.



Tatsuki is directing and writing the script, Yuuko Shirouzu is the art director and Yoshihisa Isa is the animation director.



No opening or ending themes have been revealed.



This anime series has an alternative version called Kemurikusa that aired on 2012 with 2 ONA episodes.



Kemurikusa (TV) will premiere on January 2019 and the sites states Amazon Prime Video will deliver the anime, BS Fuji will broadcast it.