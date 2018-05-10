KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Reveals New Character Key Visuals

The official Twitter account of the upcoming sci-fi anime series Kemurikusa has shared new character promotional images. There are three new pictures of the main characters from the show.



The director of the series shared these images as well as the voice actors playing the part. The first one is Rin (played Komiko Komatsu), then Ring (played by Arisa Kiyoshi) and finally Maid Katyusha (played by Tomomi Wasami Jenna).



Rin is wearing her signature muffler, Ring has the characteristic cat ears and Katyusha is obviously wearing a maid outfit. Tatsuki, the man who shared the images, is the director, script writer and the original creator.



Yuuko Shirouzu is the art director and Yoshihisa Isa is the animation director. There are no opening or ending themes available right now.









