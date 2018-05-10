KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Reveals New Character Key Visuals
The official Twitter account of the upcoming sci-fi anime series Kemurikusa has shared new character promotional images. There are three new pictures of the main characters from the show.
Studio Yaoyorozu's upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemirikusa, has released new character key visuals promoting their appearance on the show. Here is more information on the series and staff.
The director of the series shared these images as well as the voice actors playing the part. The first one is Rin (played Komiko Komatsu), then Ring (played by Arisa Kiyoshi) and finally Maid Katyusha (played by Tomomi Wasami Jenna).
Rin is wearing her signature muffler, Ring has the characteristic cat ears and Katyusha is obviously wearing a maid outfit. Tatsuki, the man who shared the images, is the director, script writer and the original creator.
Yuuko Shirouzu is the art director and Yoshihisa Isa is the animation director. There are no opening or ending themes available right now.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]