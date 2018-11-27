KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC: SAINT SEIYA Remake CG Anime Shares Teaser Visual

The upcoming remake of classic Saint Seiya Knights of the Zodiac titled Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya has released its first teaser visual. Here is more on the series.

The Akiba Theater in Tokyo has revealed a new teaser visual for the upcoming Computer Generated (CG) remake Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya in its "Netflix Anime Lineup Presentation". This series is described as a remake of the classic Saint Seiya manga series written by Masami Kurumada. The series will be released worldwide in Netflix on summer 2019.



The promotional image has the star of the show using his Pegasus meteor fist with the title of the project below as well as the release date. The series will have 12 30-minute episodes and it will cover the story from the Galaxian Wars to the Silver Saints.



Staff

Director - Yoshiharu Ashino

Script - Eugene Son

Character Design - Terumi Nishii

Armor Designer - Takashi Okazaki

Studio - Toei



There is no information on the voice cast at the moment. The original manga series written by Masami Kurumada ran from January 1, 1986 to December 12, 1990 and has 28 volumes. Shueisha published it, Viz Media has the English license and it appeared in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.



The anime series ran from October 11, 1986 to April 1, 1989 and has 114 episodes. It was directed by Kozo Morishita and Kazuhito Kikuchi. Chiaki Imada, Hiroshi Takeda, Kazuo Yokoyama, Masayoshi Kawata and Yoshifumi Hatano produced it. It streamed in North America in the Cartoon and Anime Network.







Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called "Knights", who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.