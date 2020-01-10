LAID-BACK CAMP: A New Visual Has Been Revealed For The New Season

Ahead of the premiere of the new season to Laid-Back Camp another new visual has been released for fans. Hit the jump to check it out and try not to get too hungry!

When it comes to being cozy and relaxing with friends, very few people know how to master it. That is, however, except for the girls in the Laid-Back Camp anime. Possibly one of the most relaxing anime series out, the series follows a group of girls who end up camping together in a first and become fast friends.

Since the release of the first season, fans have been clamoring for a continuation as the characters have an uncanny ability of growing on the viewer. Now, with a second season confirmed to be on the way, marketing has been in full force.

A campaign has recently begun that features five visuals of hte show being released over time, the second visual has been revealed on its official Twitter. The artwork features Sakura and Rin eating okonomiyaki together and is actually going to be fully realized on the show!

As more visuals release, the possibility that these moments will be fully animated makes each reveal more exciting than the last. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news or the visual in the comments below!

Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination. When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin.



Laid-Back Camp is coming in January 2021!