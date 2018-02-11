MAGICAL SEMPAI Anime Series Reveals Its Staff Members
The official Magical Sempai website has shared the main staff members working on the anime adaptation of author Azu's manga series. The four staff positions listed are: Fumiaki Usui as director, Rintarou Ikeda under series composition, Eriko Itou under character design and Liden Films is the studio animating the project.
Author Azu's comedy school seinen manga series, Magical Sempai, has revealed the main staff working on the anime adaptation. Here is more information on the series.
There is no other information regarding cast or soundtrack. The manga series has been publishing since February 29, 2016 and has 62 chapters out right now. Young Magazine (Weekly) does the serialization.
Kodansha Comics has the license and the manga can be found in English for its first 4 volumes. Amazon is selling each volume for $7.99. It has a digital version only (kindle and comiXology). Kodansha Comics has a free sample for people to see if the series is worth a buy, you can check out a preview right here. As soon as the anime has more information, we will let you know.
