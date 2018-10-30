MANARIA FRIENDS Shares Even More Character Designs

Studio CygamesPictures' upcoming action supernatural magic anime series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends , has shared even more character designs. Here is more information.

manaria website has shared even more character design for its upcoming magic anime series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends. More information on these new characters can be found in the official site. Their names are in Japanese but their description can be found in English.

Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.