MFKZ: New French/Japanese Anime Project Releases English Dubbed Trailer

French/Japanese collaboration project, MFKZ, released a new English dubbed trailer. Hit the jump to see what the new film has to offer!

Genre-mashup MFKZ is the love-child of French comic artist Guillaume "Run" Renard and ultra-hip Japanese animation house

, creators of Tekkonkinkreet

, Genius Party

and Mind Game

. The Tekkonkinkreet

dream team of Shoujirou Nishimi

and art director Shinji Kimura

reunite to bring to life a dark but stunningly animated sci-fi vision that mixes anime, film noir, Lucha Libre, and gang culture in an orgy of first-person shooter mayhem. The film centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinny, who live in a seedy tenement in an LA-inspired dystopian metropolis - a burnt-out, gang and cockroach-ridden neo-urban hell that makes Blade Runner's LA seem like The Brady Bunch. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet."



A film that has been seven years in the making will finally see the light of day next month! Excited for the new film? Make sure to check out MFKZ and share your excitement in the comments! Feel free to check out the trailer and stellar cast listing below!







Michael Chiklis as Crocodile

Giancarlo Espositio as Mr. K

Jorge Gutierrez as El Tigre

Dascha Polanco as Luna

RZA as Shakespeare

Vince Staples as Vinz

Danny Trejo as Bruce

