MFKZ: New French/Japanese Anime Project Releases English Dubbed Trailer
GKIDS recently revealed a whole heap of news in regards to a collaboration project between French comics and video game publisher Ankama and Japanese animation group Studio 4° C. The project, titled MFKZ, announced not only the English dubbed cast, but also a new trailer for the upcoming film. Fathom Events and GKIDS plan on releasing the film in the on October 11th and 16th in English, while GKIDS plans on a limited release on October 12th; the same day that Japan will be releasing their dub in their country.
The synopsis provided by GKIDS is as follows: "Genre-mashup MFKZ is the love-child of French comic artist Guillaume "Run" Renard and ultra-hip Japanese animation house Studio 4° C, creators of Tekkonkinkreet, Genius Party and Mind Game. The Tekkonkinkreet dream team of Shoujirou Nishimi and art director Shinji Kimura reunite to bring to life a dark but stunningly animated sci-fi vision that mixes anime, film noir, Lucha Libre, and gang culture in an orgy of first-person shooter mayhem. The film centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinny, who live in a seedy tenement in an LA-inspired dystopian metropolis - a burnt-out, gang and cockroach-ridden neo-urban hell that makes Blade Runner's LA seem like The Brady Bunch. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines and strange hallucinations, as well as fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet."
Michael Chiklis as Crocodile
Giancarlo Espositio as Mr. K
Jorge Gutierrez as El Tigre
Dascha Polanco as Luna
RZA as Shakespeare
Vince Staples as Vinz
Danny Trejo as Bruce
