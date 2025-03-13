MIRAGE QUEEN ELEGANT VACATIONS Sequel Film Newest Trailer Lands

The official website for the upcoming anime movie Mirage QUEEN Elegant Vacations (Kaitou Queen no Yuuga na Vacances) has released a brand-new trailer, offering fans a fresh look at the second film in the Mirage Queen series. The movie is set to hit Japanese theaters on May 23rd, 2025, following the success of Mirage Queen Loves the Circus, which premiered a few years ago in June 2022. Check out the trailer down below:



The latest trailer features the film’s theme song, "Queen’s illusion", is performed by the three-member unit Anipani, which includes:

Rinu (Strawberry Prince)

Vau (KnightA)

Tigusakun (AMPTAKxCOLORS)



Rinu expressed excitement about performing the theme song with Vau and Tigusakun, sharing:

"Ruuto-kun wrote a very stylish song, and we sang it with a lot of groove! I grew up reading Kaoru Hayamine-san's books, so I'm very happy to be part of this project. I can’t wait for everyone to see the film!"

The films official Twitter / X page also psoted a seond key visual art piece that features Mirage Queen and other characters from the film. Check it out below:



Several familiar faces from the first Mirage Queen movie will return to voice it, alongside some new additions:

Yuga Yamato reprises her role as the enigmatic Queen

Yuya Hirose returns as reporter Kotaro Saionji

Ayaka Shimizu returns as Mari Ito

Mitsuaki Hoshino voices Satchmo, the Queen’s friend and rival

Junichi Suwabe serves as the narrator



While the first film was directed by Saori Den, the sequel brings in Shigetaka Ikeda (Future Card Buddyfight) as the new director, bringing in a fresh take on the elegant and adventurous world of Mirage Queen.

Mirage Queen Synopsis: Always steal what they aim for. That is Mirage Queen! Gender, age, and nationality unknown. With their partners, Joker and RD, they travel freely around the world in their airship, the Troubadour. One day, Queen receives a letter of challenge from Satchmo Wilson, president of Satchmo & Co, informing them that they were going to steal Satchmo's jewel, the Imperial Sapphire. However, it was a trap set by Satchmo to get rid of his grudge against Queen due to a past relationship. Knowing this, Queen accepts Satchmo's invitation and disguises themself and board the Royal Satchmo, a luxury liner, along with Joker, to have an “elegant vacation”... However, someone tries to steal the jewelry before Queen does! Furthermore, Satchmo's assassins appear one after another and...? The Caribbean cruise begins with troubles ahead. But nothing is impossible for Mirage Queen!

With the film coming in a few months will you be watching it? Have you watched the first film? Let us know your answers in the comments below! Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!