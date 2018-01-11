MR. OSOMATSU THE MOVIE Shares Trailer, Teaser Visuals And Release Date

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute trailer for the upcoming comedy anime film Mr. Osomatsu the Movie. The video shows the characters that will make up the main cast of the film, it gives a good look at the animation style used and presents the voice acting work. The trailer does not give major story or plot points away.



Yoichi Fujita is directing, Shuu Matsubara is writing the script, Naoyuki Asano is under character design and Fujio Akatsuka is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Jun Fukuyama as Ichimatsu Matsuno, Yuuichi Nakamura as Karamatsu Matsuno, Daisuke Ono as Juushimatsu Matsuno, Hiroshi Kamiya as Choromatsu Matsuno, Takahiro Sakurai as Osomatsu Matsuno and Miyu Irino as Todomatsu Matsuno.



The anime film hasn't revealed any theme song yet. It has a March 15, 2019 release date and is produced by Shochiku. The film is inspired by the manga series of the same name wich ran from January 15, 2016 to January 2018 and has a total of 5 volumes. Shueisha published it in the You magazine.









