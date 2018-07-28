Netflix Unveils A Spellbinding New Trailer For CASTLEVANIA Season 2
Castlevania's first season exceeded expectations when it premiered last year. Audiences were blown away by the gothic, violent and compelling adaptation of Konami's legendary gaming series. Written by comics writer Warren Ellis, the show's four episodes were well-reviewed for their high production value in spite of the relatively short length of the season.
Producer Adi Shankar's Bootleg Universe has released an epic trailer for Castlevania's eagerly anticipated new season. Hit the jump for a glimpse at the striking visuals...
Season 2 follows Trevor Belmont as he and his comrades attempt to prevent a vengeful Dracula from destroying humanity.
All episodes of the show will be released on 26th October 2018. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you are excited for the new season.
Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.
