New English Subbed Clip For THE NIGHT IS SHORT, WALK ON GIRL Released

With the help of Fathom Events; The west will be treated to the animated film, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl. But ahead of its release we have been given a brand new English dubbed clip!

The award winning animated film, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl will be making its way to a North American release with the help of GKIDS and Fathom Events! The film, based on the novel by Tomihiko Morimi, follows the story of a young girl with black hair in Kyoto, who spends the night out and catches the eye of an uppclassman (Sempai) and attempts to win her heart. Before its North American release later this month, a new, subbed, clip has been unveiled that can be viewed right here!







The film originally released in Japan but will have a limited release in North America later in August. Excited for the film? The Night is Short, Walk on Girl, hits theaters on August 21st and 22nd.

