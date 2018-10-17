New Original Anime Series, EGAO NO DAIKA, Will Be Out On January 2019

Tatsunoko Production's upcoming original anime series, Egao no Daika , will be available on January 2019 and it has shared the staff and cast behind the project, as well as a key visual. Here is more.

The official Egao no Daika website has shared several details on the upcoming original anime series. We have the staff, a promotional trailer and a couple of the cast behind the project. This project was made in commemoration of Tatsunoko Production's 55th anniversary.



Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the series, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Productions animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by

kimi no orphee. The two cast members revealed are Yumiri Hanamori and Saori Hayami.



Below you can find the promotional trailer that also serves as the series' introduction and the key visual that features the two main characters running across a sea of daisy flowers. The video does not do much in terms of story details, it just has several shots of the characters and it establishes the relationships we will be seeing in the show. The series has a release date of January 2019.





