NINJA GIRL AND SAMURAI MASTER Preview 2nd Half Of The Third Season In New Video

The third season of Ninja Girl and Samurai Master just unveiled a promo video for the second half of the season. Hit the jump for details!

Naoki Shigeno's four panel manga series, Nobunaga no Shinobi: Anegawa Ishiyama-hen (Ninja Girl and Samurai Master), has already enjoyed two and a half successful seasons as an anime series. Now a new promo video for the series' second half of season 3 has been released. In the video you can hear the new theme song by Valshe titled, "Tsuiso no Kotowari" (The Logic of Recollection). Check out the promo video below!







According to crunchy roll the series is described as follows: " Nobunaga's beloved sister Ichi has married Azai Nagamasa. But the impending battle between the Azai + Asakura forces and the Oda Army is unavoidable. Even a moment's hesitation could cause either side to lose something important at the Battle of Anegawa. It is there that Chidori, who has been saving her tears, will awaken. In this battle to bring the whole country together, there are times where even brothers must fight! This period drama gag anime is now heading into the Anegawa/Ishiyama Arc!"



Excited to keep watching the series or to catch up? Ninja Girl and Samurai Master airs as it releases right on Crunchyroll!

