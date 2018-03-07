ONGAKU SHOJO Reveals New Promo Video Ahead Of Its Upcoming Series

A brand new shojo anime series named Ongaku Shojo will be gracing the Japanese airwaves in just a few days and we have a brand new promo video for the project.

Ongaku Shojo (Music Girls) is a new anime series that, with the help of its website, has premiered a brand new promo video showing off some new footage ahead of its July release! In the video you can check out the ending theme called "Shining Peace" by the in show band name Ongaku Shojo. Check it out below!







Based on a 2015 short by Studio DEEN for the Anime Mirai project; the series follows a girl named Hanako Yamadaki who meets an obscure idol group called Ongaku Shojo. After their meeting, the bands producer sees new talent in Hanako and it begins the adventures of the group with Hanako as their newest member.



Excited for the new series? Ongaku Shojo premiers in Japan on July 6th at 11pm on AT-X and later that next day on MX and BS11.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE