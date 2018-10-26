PEACE MAKER KUROGANE MOVIE 2: YUUMEI Shares New Promotional Video

Studio White Fox's upcoming action samurai shonen anime film, Peace Maker Kurogane Movie 2: Yuumei, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the movie.

THe official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute promotional video for the upcoming samurai movie, Peace Maker Kurogane Movie 2: Yuumei. The video is teasing battles to come, character interactions/relationships and gives a peak at what animation style the movie will use.



This movie serves as a sequel to the original with the same name which aired on June 2, 2018 and was directed by Sayaka Koiso, who also did character design. The manga series that inspired these movies has been publishing since October 10, 2002 and is written and illustrated by Nanae Chrono. Comic Blade does the serialization.





