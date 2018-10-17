PLANET WITH Will Hold A Special Screening Event In November

A special event titled The Universe is Filled with Blessings Night will present a different version of Planet With's episode 12, it will include remixed sound effects and it was made exclusively for the Bluray release. The event will take place at the LOFT/PLUS ONE venue in Tokyo, Japan on November 4, 2018.



The guests attending this event are: creator of the manga Satoshi Mizukami, Sayada Harada (Nozomi Takamagahara), Shiori Izawa (Ginko Kuroi) and Takehiro Sumi (editor at Shonen Gahosha). Osamu Kobayashi will be the moderator of the panel/event. Tickets will cost 2,500 yen (22.26 dollars).



Youhei Suzuki directed the anime series, Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director, the opening theme is One Unit by Minami and the ending theme is Rainbow Planet by Mai Fuchigami. The three main characters are Ginko Kuroi (voice by Shiori Izawa), Sensei (voiced by Rikiya Koyama) and Souya Kuroi (voiced by Atsushi Abe).