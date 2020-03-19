PSYCHO-PASS 3: FIRST INSPECTOR Has Released A Brand New Trailer

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector is on its way to Japanese theaters; but not before more news has been unveiled for the new movie! First Inspector is set to be an endcap for the third season of the anime. The film is to continue the stories of the Bifrost mystery, the "Foxes", and Kei and Arata's conflict.



A brand new trailer was recently released for the film as well. The trailer also features the ending theme "Synthetic Sympathy" by Who-ya! Make sure to check out the brand new footage, for the film, below!







Excited for the new film? Curious to see how these cases will end? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector will release, in Japan for two weeks and worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, on March 27th!