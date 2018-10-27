PSYCHO-PASS: SINNERS OF THE SYSTEM Shares New Visuals And Premiere Dates

The official psycho-pass website has shared new promotional images and premiere dates for the upcoming trilogy of anime films, Psycho-Pass: Sinnders of the System. The first movie, Tsumi to Batsu, will be out on January 25, 2019. First Guardian, the second film, premieres on February 15, 2019 and the third film Onshuu no Kanata ni is out on March 8, 2019.



Tsumo to Batsu has the voice actors Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika and Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki. First Guardian has Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka and Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou. Onshuu no Kanata ni only lists one voice actor in Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami.



Koji Maibo is the general manager, Shiotani naoshi directs the films, Kagamine Gen and Fukami true write the screenplay, Naoyuki Onda / Kyoji Asano are under character design and Production IG is the studio animating the project. The theme song of the trilogy is abnormalize. The three endings for the three films are (in order): Fallen, All Alone With You and Namae no nai Kaibutsu.









