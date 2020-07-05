RIDE YOUR WAVE: Anime Film Announces Home Video Release Date

The tragic love story of Ride Your Wave, is finally getting a home video release. Hit the jump for more info on when to be able to take the film home!

Last June saw the release of Masaaki Yuasa's Ride Your Wave. The film tells the story of a young girl who falls in love with a young firefighter, who saved her from her home, after moving to a new town. As their love blossomed and they shared their interest in the ocean, he died at see. Unable to face the reality and move on, the young girl sings their song and she notices that she can summon her love, through the water. The film was a major hit among fans, in Japan, ranking #9 during the opening weekend.

The film released, in the west, this past February and raised over $300,000! The film has been a massive success in both countries and puts a lovely and unique spin on the tragic love story. The film has won awards for its best animation, best animated film and even best film! The latter being in the Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards. With that, it isn't until recently that fans have gotten word of the home video release.

According to GKIDS and Shout! Factory, Ride Your Wave, will be coming to digital and Blu-ray, later this summer! The film will include a new English dub, featuring the voices of Joey Richter and Merit Leighton as title characters Minato and Hinato, respectively; and Sarah Williams and Michael Johnston as Yoko and Wasabi. The film will also include some art and a booklet that includes a statement from Yuasa.





Excited to get a copy of the movie? Curious about the English dub? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Ride Your Wave is set to release, on Digital and Blu-ray, August 4th!