RWBY Anime Series Will Debut Volume 6 In Theaters On October 25
Fathom Events and Rooster Teeth are teaming up to present RWBY's Volume 6 in a one-night cinema event. The first episode of Volume 6 will debut on the big screen as well as several chapters from Volume 5, that way fans can catch up with the events leading up to the current season.
Rooster Teeth's hit science fantasy action adventure anime series, RWBY, will be debuting its upcoming Volume or Season 6 in theaters. Here is more information on the premiere.
Tickets for the RWBY Volume 6 premiere can be found at FathomEvents.com and of course, physical tickets can be purchased in select theater box offices starting on August 17. There will be close to 400 select theaters screaning the movie on October 25, the complete list of theaters participating can be found in the website as well.
Head of animation at Rooster Teeth Gray G. Haddock says, "We’re thrilled to partner with Fathom again for the premiere of RWBY Volume 6. Events like this premiere allow the RWBY community to celebrate the launch of a new volume together, and that’s really special."
RWBY currently has 5 seasons with a total of 66 episodes, Rooster Teeth Animation produced it, Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns are the executive producers and the show can be found in their official website, YouTube, Crunchyroll and VRV.
