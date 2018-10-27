SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU: First Trailer Has Been Leaked

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action adventure seinen anime series, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou, will premiere later this year and its first trailer is already out thanks to fan leaks.

The Enciclopedia Saint Seiya has uploaded a 1.20 minute video with "fragments" from the first Saint Seiya Saintia Sho trailer. The video has been recorded with a camera, making it a CAMRIP quality (not good at all) but the audio can be understanded and the video can analyzed. The series will premiere in Japan on December 10 on ANIMAX on PlayStation.

ANIMAX is a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.