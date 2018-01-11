SARAZANMAI Anime Reveals Staff, Cast And New Key Visual
The official Sarazanmai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute trailer for the upcoming original series. The video uses scenes that have appeared already but has a few new ones. The staff is the following: Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing, Kunihiko Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi are under series composition, Kayoko Ishikawa is under character design and Yukari Hashimoto produces the music.
Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai, has revealed its cast, staff, complete version trailer and a new key visual. Here is more.
The voice cast is: Ayumu Murase, Kouki Uchiyama, Shun Horie, Junichi Suwabe, Mamoru Miyano and Yoshimasa Hosoya. The key visual you can find below features the main characters on a set of stairs with side characters looming in the background.
There is no information on the opening or ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project.
