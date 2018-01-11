 SARAZANMAI Anime Reveals Staff, Cast And New Key Visual
Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai, has revealed its cast, staff, complete version trailer and a new key visual. Here is more.

The official Sarazanmai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute trailer for the upcoming original series. The video uses scenes that have appeared already but has a few new ones. The staff is the following: Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing, Kunihiko Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi are under series composition, Kayoko Ishikawa is under character design and Yukari Hashimoto produces the music.

The voice cast is: Ayumu Murase, Kouki Uchiyama, Shun Horie, Junichi Suwabe, Mamoru Miyano and Yoshimasa Hosoya. The key visual you can find below features the main characters on a set of stairs with side characters looming in the background.

There is no information on the opening or ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project.
