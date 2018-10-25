SARAZANMAI Reveals New Footage In Its Fourth Promotional Video

Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai, has released its fourth promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Sarazanmai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.32 minute promotional video for the upcoming series. This is the fourth trailer the series has released and it gives new looks at the other characters that did not make an appearance in previous videos. The channel states the fifth promotional video will be up on November 5.



We know Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing the series but we have no information on cast or opening and ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.





