SHINGEKI NO BAHAMUT: MANARIA FRIENDS Reveals 3 New Character Designs

Cygames has revealed three more character designs for the upcoming supernatural series, Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends. These three characters are: William (played by Yuma Uchida), Heinlein (played by Chiharu Sawashiro) and Bertrand (played by Hiroshi Naka).



Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.



The series has a January 2019 release date. This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race: humans, gods and demons. The manga that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to November 2017 with 2 volumes and 16 chapters. Kenji Mizuta wrote the story and drew the illustrations.









