SLEEPY PRINCESS IN THE DEMON CASTLE: A New Teaser Has Been Revealed For The Anime

A new teaser has been revealed for the upcoming anime, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle. Hit the jump to check out the all new footage!

Sometimes people just want to sleep. This includes princesses who have been kidnapped by demons and held in a castle. This is the premise to the series Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, created by Kagiji Kumanomata. The series is based in comedy and makes a point to deliver on that with every issue.

The upcoming anime adaption has releaseda slew of new reveales, which includes a brand new cast announcement. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice of SAO's Kirito) will voice Maou Tasogare/Twilight the Demon King and Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio from Haikyu!!) will voice Akuma Shudoushi/ the Demon Cleric. Along with that, Mitsue Yamasaki, of How Heavy Are The Dumbells You Lift? fame, will be directing the series.

A brand new teaser was also released, on the anime's official website for the series, showing the voice of Inori Minase as the Princess Syalis. She also voiced Rem from Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World. Make sure to check out the new footage and the first time hearing the voice of the series protagonist!





