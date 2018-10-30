Sol Press Has Acquired The License To Several Light And Visual Novels

Sol Press had a panel in Kumoricon focused on 18+ visual and light novel content. This panel had several announcements that Sol Press later posted in Twitter. Here are the following acquisitions by the company: Love Among the Sunflowers, My Fair Princess, Choose Your Mistress, Nukitashi (Working Title) and Onii Kiss: Onii-chan, Where's My Kiss?



The company also gave a bit of information on each series. Sunflowers is a development with Sol Press' partner, MORE! This is the story of young people finding their way with romance thrown in there. My Fair Princess comes from PeasSoft. The description says a guy finds himself at a school for rich people and romances one of several potential love interests.



Mistress tells the story of aspiring butler Naoya, she must choose one of the five most elite women at his academy to serve, drama ensues. Nukitashi from Qruppo asks "what if the nukige lifestyle isn't as ideal as it sounds?" This is an erotic comedy that promises quite the scenes. Finally, Onii-chan is from Tinkle Position. The four little sisters want to kiss their brother all the time but this is not as far as it goes.



Sol Press promises to give more details on the series later on, we don't know the release date on any of them. However, the company states that translations are being done right now and a release date can be as early as next year's first months.













