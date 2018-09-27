SPACE BATTLESHIP TIRAMISU II Reveals Contents Of Its Blu-Ray & DVD Package
The official Tiramisu Anime website has shared the contents of its Blu-ray and DVD packages. Before taxes, the Blu-ray will cost 16,000 yen and the DVD is going for 15,000 yen. Here is their part number: Blu-ray (OVXN-0047), DVD (OVBA-1079).
Studio Gonzo's mecha sci-fi comedy anime series, Space Battleship Tiramisu II, has shared new details about its upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD Package. Here are the contents of the bundles.
The duration of the video is about 91 minutes with bonus footage of about 32 minutes. Both packages will contain episodes 1 through 13, 4 new animation episodes and some additional video benefits (not specified).
Other contents include: a special drawing from Satoshi Miyagawa, a reversible jacket, picture label, special leaflet, image privilege, non credited opening and a promotional video.
If you purchase the Blu-ray or DVD on the Animate website, you will get 2 pieces of acrylic key holders with Chibi versions of Subaru and Isuzu. The Blu-ray and DVD packages have a release date of January 30, 2019.
