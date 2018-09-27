SPACE BATTLESHIP TIRAMISU II Reveals Contents Of Its Blu-Ray & DVD Package

The official Tiramisu Anime website has shared the contents of its Blu-ray and DVD packages. Before taxes, the Blu-ray will cost 16,000 yen and the DVD is going for 15,000 yen. Here is their part number: Blu-ray (OVXN-0047), DVD (OVBA-1079).



The duration of the video is about 91 minutes with bonus footage of about 32 minutes. Both packages will contain episodes 1 through 13, 4 new animation episodes and some additional video benefits (not specified).



Other contents include: a special drawing from Satoshi





If you purchase the Blu-ray or DVD on the Animate website, you will get 2 pieces of acrylic key holders with Chibi versions of Subaru and Isuzu. The Blu-ray and DVD packages have a release date of January 30, 2019. Miyagawa, a reversible jacket, picture label, special leaflet, image privilege, non credited opening and a promotional video.If you purchase theoron thewebsite, you will get 2 pieces of acrylic key holders with Chibi versions ofand. The Blu-ray and DVD packages have a release date of January 30, 2019.