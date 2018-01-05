SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Novel Has Reached Over One Million Copies In Print

It has been announced by Kadokawa that the light novel series Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online will surpass one million copies in print after the next batch comes out.

On the 29th of April, Kadokawa announced the news that the light novel series Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online will be reaching the milestone of having over one million copies in print after the next additional printings on May 9th.



The spin-off series was created by writer Sigsawa and illustrator Kouhaku Kuroboshi, it is inspired by the MMOFPS "Gun Gale Online" that had appeared in the fifth and sixth volumes of Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online series. It has released six volumes from the publisher's Dengeki Bunko imprint since December 2014 and its next seventh volume is scheduled to be released on June 9th of this year.



Keiichi Sigsawa who is the writer for the series, said the following after the announcement:



"I am so happy to surpass one million copies. Thanks everyone who loves this novel. And I cannot lie down at night with my feet toward Reki Kawahara-san, who gave me permission to use the world of 'Sword Art Online." So I am always worries about my feet's direction in bed." (It is a bad manner in Japan to lie down with your feet toward any one.)



Illustrator Kouhaku Kuroboshi also said the following:



"Congratulations for the one million-copy record. Thank you so much! I appreciate for everyone who has helped and supported us. Please continue to support the pink devil-chan who has been becoming scarier."



What are your thoughts on the news? Have you watched the anime adaptation of the series? Which one do you think is better? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!

