The IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS THEATER Gets A Summer Release Date In Japan

Summer is for the girls! This July The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Theater hops onto the screens for some fun in the sun with a new poster to tease the adventures ahead!

The show will be releasing in Japan this July on TOKYO MX, BS11 and Saga TV.

This summer, Japan will be releasing the third season to the hit spinoff show, Cinderella Girls, The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Theater.The spinoff likes to follow a more fun focus that the main series does not always have. Instead we will be seeing these characters enjoy some vacation time in a light hearted fashion. With a less career and story heavy focus; the released image below showcases instead how the characters will be instead working on their tans and catching sleep while enjoying the southern beaches of Japan