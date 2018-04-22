The ISLAND TV Has Revealed A New Visual That Shows Off The Three Heroines

With the Island TV anime coming out soon we have recently been treated to a new visual that showcases the three female protagonists. Hit the jump to check it out!

Before theanime hits the shores of Japan later this summer; the series has recently released a new key visual that showcases the three female protagonists having some fun in the sun on the beach. With some buzz surrounding the 2016visual novel, it's no surprise we are getting more promotional material for the series and there will most likely be more to come! below you will be able to see the visually amazing and highly detailed key art below!





Are you a fan of the art? Excited for the upcoming series? Well, we will know as soon as early July of 2018 how great this series will be!

Synopsis: "The story of ISLAND is set on Urashima, an island that has been cut off from the mainland by the actions of its three ruling families and by a mysterious contagion. One day, a young man named Setsuna washes ashore. Setsuna has no memories except for his own name and his mission: he's been sent from the future to save Urashima. With the help of the daughters of the three ruling families, Setsuna seeks to unravel the mysteries of Urashima."