THE LAWS OF THE UNIVERSE: DAWN CHAPTER PT.1 Releases New Promotional Video

Studio HS Pictures' upcoming sci-fi space anime series, The Laws of the Universe: Part 1, has released a new promotional video for the first season. Here is more on the series.

The official HS PICTURES STUDIO YouTube channel has uploaded two new videos for the upcoming The Laws of the Universe: Part 1 anime. Two versions, one is 60 seconds long and the other one is 90 seconds long.



The videos give a brief explanation on what the story or plot will be, showing us various characters along with the protagonist. A story about heroes, friendship, trust, love and a greater truth.



The anime is directed by Isamu Imakake who also acts as the chief animation director as well as character designer. Ryuuhou Ookawa is the original creator, executive producer and will be helping with the project.



Yuichi Mizusawa is producing the music but no opening or ending themes have been revealed. The movie has a release date of October 12.









