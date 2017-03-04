Other Headlines Pictures

The MEGA MAN Cartoon By Denstu Entertainment Delayed Until 2018 Or Later.

The Mega Man series is still going to happen, but not at least for another year. Hit the jump, check out all the details and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 4/3/2017
Today, Denstu Entertainment announced that a new Mega Man cartoon will permiere on Cartoon Network sometime in 2018 or possibly later. 

The demographic for the upcoming series is 6 through 9 and of course those of us who grew up loving (and sometimes hating) the video games. The show will also introduce "Mega Man's alter-ego, Aki Light, a normal, upbeat, schoolboy robot. When activated, his skin re-forms – in a flurry of computer code and visual pyrotechnics – into a suit of impenetrable nanocore armor, including the iconic Mega Buster arm cannon and helmet."

Dentsu Entertainment USA and Man of Action Entertainment  are teaming up in the developement of the 26-episode Mega Man series. The Mega Man series was originally thought to hit Cartoon Network this year, the 30th anniversary of the video game, but it doesn't always work that way. 

The video game was originally created by CAPCOM in 1987. Many game later, Mega Man is still a house hold name. With the new cartoon kids and future generations can discover exactly how great the Mega Man franchise is. 

About Mega Man:

The new animated Mega Man series focuses on a normal, upbeat schoolboy robot, who discovers that deep within his programming lies secret protocols that can transform him into the powerful Mega Man. And, as the world's first robotic super-hero, Mega Man must face the threats of Silicon City, while trying to preserve his secret identity and maintain a regular robot boy life.
