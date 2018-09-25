THE MELANCHOLY OF HARUHI SUZUMIYA Is Releasing A New Short Story

Authors TAnigawa, Nagaru, Itou and Noizi's comedy drama school novel series, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , has announced the release of a new short story. Here is what we know so far.

In order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Sneaker magazine, a new Haruhi short story is being developed, written by Nagaru Tanigawa.



The cover of the story is a mix of Haruhi

Suzumiya and the Blessing in this wonderful world series by Isao Ito and Kuroune

Mishima

.



The release date is October 31st and the package will include also include Rhodes war veteran, an illustration by Ryo

Mizuno

. He wrote a short story and had an interview.



The Haruhi novel series is currently publishing, starting from 2003, and has been publishing in English with Yen Press since April 2009.



The novel inspired an anime series that finished airing from April 2006 to July 2006 with a total of 14 episodes. Lantis, Kadokawa Shoten, Kadokawa Pictures Japan and KlockWorx produced it.



Funimation, Bandai Entertainment and Kadokawa Pictures USA licensed it and Kyoto Animation animated the project.