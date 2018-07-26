THE NIGHT IS SHORT, WALK ON GIRL Released Its Brand New English Subbed Trailer

A new trailer was released for the newest animated film The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, that contains english subtitles. Hit the jump for details!

Tomihiko Morimi's The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, a story about an upperclassman (Senpai) in Kyoto falls for an underclassmen ( The Girl With the Blach Hair) and attempts to get her attention, has recently had a new english subbed trailer released to promote its newest screening coming in August. While the film opened in April of last year, in Japan, GKIDS and Fathom Events will be rereleasing Masaaki Yuasa's film in North America in August. To promote the release, a new trailer has been released; you can check it out below!







Excited to have a chance to see the film? Share your thoughts below! The winner for features in the Ottawa international Film Festival, The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, will be releasing its subtitled cut on August 21st and 22nd in select theaters, through Fathom Events.

