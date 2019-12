THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Anime's Second Season Announces Release

The Promised Neverland's second season is coming later next year! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the anime series to continue!

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's hit new series,has already managed to wow audiences in both Japan and America. Beginning in 2016, within the pages of's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series has managed to produce a hit anime series in Japan and later in America, in theprogramming block. Recently, an announcement came that the series has been greenlit for a second season later in 2020!Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!'s second season comes in October 2020!