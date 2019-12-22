THE PROMISED NEVERLAND: Anime's Second Season Announces Release
Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's hit new series, The Promised Neverland has already managed to wow audiences in both Japan and America. Beginning in 2016, within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series has managed to produce a hit anime series in Japan and later in America, in the Toonami programming block. Recently, an announcement came that the series has been greenlit for a second season later in 2020!
The Promised Neverland's second season is coming later next year! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the anime series to continue!
Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! The Promised Neverland's second season comes in October 2020!
