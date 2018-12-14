THE SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Reveals New Key Visual And Character Visuals

Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, The Saga of Tanya The Evil , has released a new key visual and character visuals. Here is more information.

The official youjo-senki website has shared a new key and character visuals for the upcoming military drama anime film The Saga of Tanya The Evil. The new visual has Tanya face off against an imposing figure and has several supporting characters looming in the background. The character visuals are several people posing with guns or saluting while wearing their official uniform.

Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.