THUNDERBOLT FANTASY: TOURIKEN YUUKI Releases New Season 2 Opening

The official GOOD SMILE CHANNEL YouTube channel has uploaded the new opening of Thunderbolt Fantasy: Sword Travels in the East's second season.



The video is 1.30 minutes long and along with the music, it has various vignettes of characters in action with their signature weapons.



The TV networks that will broadcast season 2 are: TOKYO MX, BS 11 and Sun TV, airing every Monday and their broadcast times may change.



This new opening theme is called His/Story and it is performed by Takashi Nishikawa. Seiko Fujibayashi wrote the lyrics and Hiroyuki Sawano did the composition/arrangement.





What happens when you then take Gen Urobuchi from Nitroplus and partner him with Pili International Media, the company responsible for the glove puppetry media with the highest production values? The result is a miraculous collaboration. The result is an all-new wuxia fantasy series, with Gen Urobuchi providing the premise, screenplay, and series composition, and Pili handling the filming and production: Thunderbolt Fantasy!