TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Releases Its Official Opening Video

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III , has released its official opening video. Here is more information on the series and staff.

The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded the official 1.30 minute opening video of its upcoming series Toaru Majutsu no Index III.



The video has various dramatic shots of the main characters, action set pieces and it shows off some of the relationships that will take place in the series. Of course, the opening theme is played on top of it.

The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change.