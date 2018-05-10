TOARU MAJUTSU NO INDEX III Releases Its Official Opening Video
The official toaru.project YouTube channel has uploaded the official 1.30 minute opening video of its upcoming series Toaru Majutsu no Index III.
Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action magic super power anime series, Toaru Majutsu no Index III, has released its official opening video. Here is more information on the series and staff.
The video has various dramatic shots of the main characters, action set pieces and it shows off some of the relationships that will take place in the series. Of course, the opening theme is played on top of it.
The networks transmitting the show are: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS 11, MBS and AbemaTV, the series will come out every Friday, times may change. Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the series, Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director and Mami Kawada writes the theme song lyrics.
The song's name is Gravitation by Kurosaki Makoto and will come out in CD form on November 21, 2018. The song is available for pre-order right now on the project's official website.
