TOKYO GODFATHERS English Dub And Subtitle Tickets Now On Sale Ahead Of March Theater Return
As we reported earlier in the month, celebrated filmmaker Satoshi Kon is receiving posthumous celebration this year in the form of a re-release of one of their films.
Fathom Events have teamed up with GKids to bring Satoshi Kon's acclaimed Tokyo Godfathers back to theaters in new restoration with an all new English-language dub and tickets are now on sale! Read on!
GKids and Fathom Events have teamed up in honor of Kon to bring an all new restoration of Tokyo Godfathers to theaters along with an all-new English language dub which is certain to attract new fans. The film is co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop) and features a whimsical tale of three homeless people who discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve.
Tickets are now officially available on both the GKids website as well as the Fathom Events website, and we have links to both of them at the bottom of the article. Note that the film is only featuring in select theaters.
There will be two showings, as we said. For those who are looking to watch the film with English subtitles, March 9th at 7 pm local time is perfect, however if there are fans hoping to catch a showing of the English-dubbed version of the film, March 11th at 7 pm local time will be the right stop.
In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.
Tokyo Godfathers hits theaters March 9th and 11th. Tickets are now on sale at Fathom Events or GKIDS.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]