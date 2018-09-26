TONARI NO KYUUKETSUKI-SAN Releases Second Promotional Video

Studios Gokumi and AXsiZ's upcoming vampire comedy anime series, Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood, has released its second promotional video. Here is what we know of the series so far.

The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a second promotional video for the slice of life anime series, Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san or Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood. The video is almost 2 minutes long and introduces the main relationship of the series.



The networks who will broadcast the anime are the following: AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, BS 11 and TV Aichi. Broadcast times may change.



Noriaki Akitaya directs the series, Jin Aketagawa is in charage sound production, Yoshiaki Fujisawa produces the music and Tatsuya Takahashi is under series composition. Nippon Columbia is producing.



The opening theme is Kyuutie Ladies by the anime's voice actors: Miyu Tomita, Yuu Sasahara, Lynn and Azuki Waki. The ending theme is Happy!! Strange Friends and is sung by the same actors.



The anime series has a premiere date of October 5th.





