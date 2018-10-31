TOUKEN RANBU Live-Action Film Shares New Poster Visual

The official live-action website of Touken Ranbu has shared a new poster visual for the movie. The film will be out on January 18, 2019. The text states: Mission: Assassinate Oda Nobunaga. The site also revealed new cast members joining the cast: Koji Yamamoto as Oda Nobunaga and Norito Yashima as Toyotomi Hideoyshi.



They are joing the cast consisting of: Hiroki Suzuki as Mikazuki Munechika, Yoshihiro Aramaki as Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Ryo Kitamura as Yagen Toushirou, Masanari Wada as heshikiri Hasebe, Hiroaki Iwanaga as Nihongou, Fuma Sadamoto as Honebami Toushirou, Taizo Shiina as Fudou Yukimitsu and Tomoki Hirose as Uguisu Maru.



The anime series, Touken Ranbu - Hanamaru, aired from October 2016 to December 2016 and has a total of 12 episodes. A sequel aired from January 2018 to March 2018 and also has 12 episodes. The manga series of the same name started publishing since December 2016.