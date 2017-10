Verizons go90 Streaming Service Will Soon Offer Anime In Their Catalog Of Free Content

The anime distribution company, Animplex USA, announced that go90 will start streaming English dubs of anime during an industry panel at Anime Week Atlanta. The list of planned shows to be streamed include; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Sword Art Online, Gurren Lagann, and Fate/Zero along with exclusive English dubs for Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and God Eater. Anohana and God Eater released on October 1while other listed shows will follow in the near future.go90 is a streaming service launched by the cellular company Verizon in 2015. They target Millennials, Generation Z, gamers, nerds, and other similar social groups with their content. This includes the Buzzfeed channels (News, Video, Comedy, Lifestyle), Machinima, live-action drama shows like Guidance and In the Vault, and other short shows. Adding popular anime content like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Sword Art Online helps to grow the demographics of their viewers, along with exclusive English dubs to gain some interest.