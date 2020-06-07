VLADLOVE: Jinko Sumida Takes The Spotlight With A New Character Trailer For The Original Series

Ghost in the Shell creator, Mamoru Oshii, is bringing his talents to a brand new original project called VladLove . Hit the jump to check out the character trailer for Jinko Sumida!

Visionary creator Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) is working on a brand new project that is much more different than what could be expected from the director. VladLove is an original idea that makes the viewer wonder what type of repercussions could come from bringing a vampire home with you?

While Oshii works as both executive director and helping to work on scripts with Kei Yamamura, director Junji Nishimura will also be helming the picture over at Ichigo Animation. Oshii is also bringing in the legendary composer, Kenji Kawai, to create a soundtrack for the series that is sure to be a hit.

Initially, the series was meant to come out this fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the production to delay the release indefinitely. However, as fans wait for the release of the 12 episode series, new character trailers are always being announced.

The most recent character is named Jinko Sumida (voiced by Yoko Hikasa). Sumida is described as "chairman of the Discipline Committee, who is stubborn and inflexible." Make sure to check out the trailer below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Mitsugu Bamba is a high school girl who is crazy about donating her blood, to the point that she feels compelled to visit a local blood bank despite the unfriendly nurse. One day, Mitsugu encounters a beautiful girl there who looks like she has come from overseas. The girl is so pale that she appears ready to faint. Instead, she suddenly starts trashing the blood bank. The girl then loses consciousness and so Mitsugu takes her home...



VladLove will be releasing in Japan soon!